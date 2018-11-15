Opportunities for the global small diameter pipe market to reach $103.8 billion by 2021

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of global small diameter pipe market looks good with opportunities in potable water and wastewater pipe, oil and gas, and industrial pipe segments. The global small diameter pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $103.8 billion by 2021 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers for market growth are increasing urban population, construction and infrastructure development, and recovery in oil and gas industry.

In this market, metal, plastic, and concrete materials are used in the manufacturing of small diameter pipe for different applications. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that plastic pipe segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global small diameter pipe market, the metal pipe segment is expected to remain the largest segment by value and by volume. High strength, rigidity, and pressure tolerance in expanding oil and gas, water, and wastewater pipe applications are the major driving forces that would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period due to infrastructure development, and construction of new pipelines.

For business expansion, Lucintel’s report suggests innovation and new product development which are easy to install and have low maintenance and high quality.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the increasing use of premium and technically advanced with high efficient small diameter pipes and development of multilayer material in small diameter pipes. United States Steel Corp., Tenaris SA, Vallourec SA, OAO TMK, and ArcelorMittal SA are among the major suppliers of small diameter pipe.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global small diameter pipe market by material, application, diameter type, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Small Diameter Pipe Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global small diameter pipe market by material, application, diameter type, and region, as follows:

By Material [Volume (Million Tons) and Value ($ Billion) from 2010 to 2021]:

• Metal Pipe

• Plastic Pipe

• Concrete Pipe

• FRP Pipe

• Others

By Application [Value ($ Billion) from 2010 to 2021]:

• Potable Water Pipe

• Wastewater Pipe

• Oil and Gas Pipe

• Industrial Pipe

• Others

By Diameter Type [Value ($ Billion) from 2010 to 2021]:

• 0 to 5 Inches

• 6 to 10 Inches

• 11 to 15 Inches

By Region [Volume (Million Tons) and Value ($ Million) from 2010 to 2021]:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW

This 288-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Construction Market Report, Construction Reports, Market Research Report, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Analysis.