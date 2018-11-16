1200+ People Ran To Promote Fitness In Beardo-Thon In Delhi

Beardo-Thon India’s 1st run for men’s health kicked off with its season 2 powered by Beardo witnessed 1200+ people participating for a cause. In its second edition this year, Beardo-Thon aims to put the spotlight on men’s health and cancer.

Over 1200+ people including men, women and youngsters ran for the cause to promote healthy lifestyle practices in a 21 km,10 km and 5 km ‘Beardo-Thon’ which kicked off from Delhi, CWG village sports complex, Patparganj at 5:30 am. The event was hosted by Bharat Beard club a CSR initiative of Beardo which has been working towards improving Men’s health and raising awareness on early prevention of cancer by organising such marathons across the country.

The marathon was flagged off by Dr Sunita Godara 1992 Asian Marathon Champion (Marathon Ambassdor) and Vishal Singh, President, Bharat Beard Club. The Chief Guest of the Event was Shri Manoj Tiwari Member of Parliament, Singer & Actor Awarded the winners of Beardo-Thon.

Bharat Beard Club has organized such events in Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Pune. From here, the event will be organized in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Funds raised in the event will be given to the WLFLO Handicrafts LLP to support the organisation which is run by disabled people in Kolkata.

According to Vishal Singh, Founder and President, of Bharat Beard Club – BBC, “The need of the hour is to motivate people to make the right choices, live closer to nature and focus on living a fulfilled life instead of a fast one. We introduced Beardo-Thon to encourage people to do the same and are looking for a great amount of participation from each city.”

Beardo has also teamed up with local gyms which helped them cover a 360 degree aspect for health and fitness with a special focus on raising awareness on cancer. For the first time in India, each participant will be given an organic medal made from fine jute.

Co-founder of Beardo, Ashutosh Valani opined, “Beardo-Thon as a property was introduced to create awareness about Men’s health and fitness. We are taking the second season to encourage more people to run and raise awareness about the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. Beardo-Thon is for everyone who believes in being a contributor and extending their support for the cause – running for the greater good!”

“By being a part of this event, our main aim is to educate people about prostate cancer and the importance of early detection and treatment modalities. Through Beardo-Thon, we want to raise awareness amongst people about the importance and necessity of leading a healthy lifestyle. Every little choice made in the course of the day brings people closer to or takes them away from cancer. At Beardo-Thon, anybody can run, you don’t have to be athletic to run, support and determination is all you need. Beardo-Thon has been one of our major marketing initiatives so far and it has proven quite effective; the responses we received in our first year of Beardo-Thon encouraged us to expand into 6 cities for our second season” said Priyank Shah, Co-Founder, Beardo.

Winners for each event detailed Below :

21km Race:

Winner –Deepak Kumar

Runner-up 1 – Rajendra Nath

Runner-up 2 – Babunath

10km Race:

Winner – Pankaj Kumar

Runner-up 1 – Mayank

Runner-up 2 – Sumit Kumar

Beardo will also be celebrating the No Shave November campaign under the name of #Grovember #DumpTheRazor. The next Beardo-Thon is scheduled to happen in Bengaluru on 18th November 2018.