Analysis on Various Lucrative Opportunities in Dust Control Systems Market Through 2025

Growing health awareness and rising technological advancements with regards to dust control systems across food and beverage as well as agricultural industries is likely to create incremental opportunities for the dust control systems market. Soil management practices across the emerging nations such as India, New Zealand and Australia is expected to drive the growth of Asia-Pacific dust control systems market. Easy and effective working of dust control systems that are tractor-mounted is likely to gain traction in dust control systems market across the globe.

Governments across various regions are taking immense efforts in introducing regulations and standards on environmental and worker safety, thereby positively impacting the growth of dust control systems market. Manufacturers in dust control systems market are planning to develop high-performance and cost-effective dust control systems for enhancing clean production process. In the near future, key players and manufacturers are planning to increase the production and sales of customized dust control systems in order to cater to need for controlling particular type of dust.

Dust control systems that are vertically designed are expected to gain significant traction in the forthcoming years as this type of product helps buyers with reduction in operational costs. Significant increase in demand for the stainless steel in pharmaceutical and food laboratories has been resulting in extended life-span of the dust control systems, thereby providing growth opportunities for the global market.

The first thing which strikes our mind when we think of dust, is the dust found on our shelves when we haven’t cleaned them for a while. Unless its magnitude is high, this nuisance does not have much of an effect on our lives.

Major constituents of household dust are dust mites, their feces and other allergens. Mining and material processing operations is another major source of fugitive airborne particulate. For instance, coal dust is hazardous because it causes black lung disease among coal miners. When dispersed in air, coal dust is an explosion hazard. Dust produced from stone, sand and gravel processing contains silica responsible for the disease called silicosis. Dust produced by vehicles on unpaved roads at construction and mining sites, industrial areas is also a major contributor to air pollution. All these demand for the need of dust control systems.

The term dust control is a misnomer. It should be better termed as dust suppressant. The reason being that many people perceive dust control means not having any dust. The real fact is that you have less dust with the treatment than you would have without it. Dust control systems are the systems used to suppress or collect the dust produced by industrial processes involved in the cement manufacturing, steel production and mining activities. Primarily there are two types of systems used to control these dusts, dry collection and wet suppression. Dry collection systems use bag houses with fabric filters that vacuum dust from the source and collect it in a hopper for disposal. Wet suppression systems use water sprays that are commonly engaged in controlling of the fugitive dust from roads, piles and processing operations. Water spray systems are the most common wet suppression technology. These technology is widely used to maintain mining and industrial facilities in compliance with local, state and federal laws that regulate dust emissions. Few wet suppression systems use foams or surfactants for specialized application to improve performance, especially for materials like petroleum or coal that are difficult to wet.

More than 50 percent of US roadways are gravel roads, making them a vital part of the transportation system. One of the major drawback about the gravel roads is the dust they produce when vehicles drive over them. Dust can also have adverse effects on air quality and the environment and reduce the safety for drivers due to impaired vision. Dust suppression is of critical importance in the mining business. South Africa holds immense potential for dust control systems, to be deployed in the mining sector.

Dust Control Systems Market: Drivers & Restraints

Awareness in the cement industry for dust control products, increasing investments in civil structures, smart manufacturing are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global dust control systems market.

The economic growth in the industry and exploring new markets for dust collection products have been one of the catapults to the growth of the global dust control systems market.

Lack of funding, traffic volume, high maintenance costs, effectiveness in all terrain are some of the key barriers negatively impacting the growth of the global dust control systems market. Compliance with the dust standards, availability of proper explosion protection devices to counteract with the hazards involved re few more probable factors restraining the growth of the global dust control systems market.

Dust Control Systems Market: Segmentation

The global dust control systems market is broadly classified on the basis of product type, filter cleaning, applications and geographies.

Based on product type, the global dust control systems market is segmented into:

Central dust collectors



Silo dust collectors



Mobile dust collectors



Based on filter cleaning, the global dust control systems market is segmented into:

Online cleaning



Impact cleaning



On-demand cleaning



Offline cleaning



Reverse-jet cleaning



Based on application, the global dust control systems market is segmented into:

Dust Control Systems Market: Overview

Though dust control systems were in use since years, but with the soaring population and heavy industrialization this market is gaining grounds.

With developing new technologies in emerging economies, rapid urbanization and increasing housing and security investments, the acceptance of dust control systems is gaining popularity. The global dust control systems market is expected to expand at a promising CAGR during the forecast period (2015-2025).

Dust Control Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global dust control systems market is expected to remain quite optimistic for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global dust control systems market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2015, North America dominated the global dust control systems market in terms of market revenue. Asia Pacific & Japan are projected to expand at a substantial growth and will contribute to the global dust control systems market value exhibiting a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2015?2025.

Dust Control Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in global dust control systems market are New Waste Concepts Inc, EnviroSystems LLC, Colliery Dust Control (Pty) Ltd, United Air Specialists Inc, Camfil APC, National Environmental Service Company, Dust Control Systems Ltd, Sealpump Engineering Limited, Dustcontrol Canada Inc, C&W Manufacturing and Sales Co, Piian Systems, Dust Solutions Inc.