Automotive Powertrain Market 2025: Analysis By Material, Application & Geography – by Million Insights

16 November 2018 – The Global Automotive Powertrain Market is expected to drive immense growth at a high CAGR in forthcoming period due to intensive production of vehicles and environmental regulatory compliant trends. The powertrains in any vehicle are considered to be the pivotal component of that vehicle and is identified by its engine and transmission. The power, comfort and safety define the performance quotient of the vehicle.

Currently gasoline vehicles score over diesel ones but are fast losing out because of high priced gasoline which is becoming dearer as compared to diesel oil. This is leading to manufacturers going in for hybrid powertrains to reduce fuel consumption in vehicles. Segmentation of automotive powertrain market by position includes FWD, RWD and AWD. By vehicle type, segmentation of the market includes passenger car, LCV and HCV.

View Full Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-powertrain-market

By engine type, automotive powertrain market includes gasoline and diesel. By regions, segmentation of automotive powertrain market includes North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, MEA and Latin America. Germany is expected to be largest market for power trains in the European region. U.S ranks high in North America with Mexico and Canada trailing. U.S is largest market both by volume and value in automotive powertrain market.

Transmission and related parts accounted for little less than half of entire share of regional after sales market powertrain demand in 2016 while engine and drive train components touched smaller share of automotive drive train sales market. European economy is showing signs of revival after the market slump not so long ago which also saw automobile industry slowing down but with stringent government norms regarding fuel efficiency, turbochargers are showing the way around. Fuel efficiency is on the rise once again and market for automotive powertrain market is witnessing stable growth.

Furthermore, growth due to combustion control technology applied to I.C engines will add to growth in automotive powertrain market. A need to make driving more enhanced by incorporating combustion control features in vehicles has added to further growth in automotive powertrain market. Emerging economies in a quest for meeting higher technology demands are installing updated technology in automobiles leveraging growth in automotive powertrain market. Increased expenditure, high demand for automobiles and upgradation of automobiles are expected to be boosters to growth in automotive powertrain market. The key industry players in automotive powertrain market include Ford Motor Company, GKN PLC, Toyota Motor Corporation, TJTEKT Corporation, AISIN SEIKI LTD., General Motors Company Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Corporation, ZF Freidrichschaffen AG and Borgwarner, Inc.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Automotive Powertrain in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Global Automotive Powertrain market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Nissan

Toyota

General Motors

Ford Motor

Honda

BMW

Hyundai Motor

FCA

Request a Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-powertrain-market/request-sample

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com