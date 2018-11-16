Level Transmitter Market Overview, Downstream Applications, Development History, and Demand 2018-2023

Market Highlights:

Level transmitters are used for continuous measurement and monitoring of liquid or solid levels. Level transmitters are capable of measuring substances, such as water, fuels, viscous fluids, or dry media, such as powders and bulk solids. Level transmitters are found in various application areas, including chemical, food & beverages, power industries, and others, where the level measurement within tanks is necessary. Level Transmitters Market communicate through a particular signal, which can be corresponded through meters or indicators connected to it. The output will be in the form of current loops, fieldbus protocols, and frequency signals. Current loops are the most common output signals that lie in the range of 4-20 milliamps and can propagate to long distances. These signals are not affected by surroundings.

On the basis of type, level transmitters are classified into capacitance, ultrasonic, differential pressure, radar, displacer, and magnetostrictive. Capacitive level transmitters work by varying the electrical capacitance formed by the sensor. Non-conductive capacitive probes with high di-electric are used for continuous monitoring of liquid levels. The higher the level of dielectric constant, the more accuracy of the transmitter. Capacitive level transmitters are used for continuous measurement and limit detection in tanks and bunkers. The major advantage of capacitance level transmitters is that they don’t have any moving parts and can withstand corrosion.

Magnetostrictive level sensors are the most accurate level transmitters and are widely deployed across major industries. It works by aligning the magnetic fields produced by ferromagnetic materials at the molecular level. On creating two different magnetic fields, magnetostrictive level transmitter can generate signal, which denotes the liquid level. The magnetic field is generated by the transferring of electrical pulse through the wire and the second magnetic field is created inside a float which moves up and down through the liquid level. A vibration is sent back as response upon collision of two magnetic fields which helps in obtaining the liquid level. The speed of vibration is calculated to obtain the desired fluid. Magnetostrictive level transmitters are very accurate and are useful in obtaining dual levels, where an interface of two liquids are be measured.

Global Level Transmitter Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global level transmitter market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), General Electric (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell Automation (U.S.), Endress+Hauser Consult AG (Switzerland), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.(Japan), Vega Grieshaber Kg (Germany), Wika Instrument, LP (U.S.), and Magnetrol International (U.S.), among others.

Global Level Transmitter Market Regional Analysis:

The global level transmitters market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America holds the major market share for global level transmitters. The rise in infrastructural facilities and industrial automation are increasing the demand for level transmitters in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth rate through the forecast period. The evolution of industry 4.0, demand for accurate level detectors, and rising investments are driving the level transmitters market in this region. In May 2016, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, a Japanese electrical engineering and Software Company, released EJXC40A Digital level transmitter, which is used for measurement of liquid levels in large tanks. The transmitter consists of two pressure sensors connected by a cable that helps in determining flow rate and level of liquids in pressurised tanks. These transmitters can be majorly deployed in process manufacturing industries, such as petrochemicals, power, and oil & natural gas. Key players in the market of level transmitters are Emerson Electric, Yokogawa, and Rockwell automation are increasingly seeking market expansion through various mergers & acquisitions and innovation in existing product portfolio to withstand competition.

Global Level Transmitter Market Segmentation:

The market for global level transmitter is classified into type, technology, industry, and region. On the basis of type, the segment is further classified into capacitance, ultrasonic, differential pressure, radar, displacer, and magnetostrictive. On the basis of technology, the segment is further classified into contact type, also known as point level, and non-contact type, which is referred to as continuous level. Level transmitters are used in various industries, such as oil & gas, chemical, metal & mining, power, pulp and paper, healthcare, and others.

Global Level Transmitter Market is estimated to reach USD 4 billion at CAGR 7% through the forecast period

